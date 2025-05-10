Ilaiyaraaja donates concert fee and one month’s salary to national defence fund

Renowned music composer and Member of Parliament Ilaiyaraaja has pledged his concert fee and one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund, in support of the Indian armed forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Ilaiyaraaja expressed unwavering confidence in India’s military, stating that he firmly believes the nation’s brave soldiers will bring the enemy to their knees. Reflecting on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian and one Nepali tourist lost their lives, the maestro recalled composing his first symphony earlier this year, aptly titled Valiant. “Unaware then of the tragic events to come, I now dedicate the spirit of that music to the courage and precision of our soldiers,” he wrote.

Quoting Bharathiyar’s patriotic verse “Jaya Bherigai Kottada,” Ilaiyaraaja announced his contribution, calling it a small token to honor the valor of India’s armed forces. “As a proud Indian and Member of Parliament, I offer this for their efforts to eliminate terrorism and protect our borders,” he added.

His gesture follows India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, a strategic offensive targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoJK, in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre.

Earlier this year, Ilaiyaraaja made history as the first Indian to present a Western classical symphony at London’s Eventim Apollo, performing with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. His act of solidarity has garnered praise, reinforcing his stature not just as a music icon but as a committed patriot.