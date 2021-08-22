I'm blessed to be successful in mobile theatre industry, says Rajdweep

Screenwriter, lyricist and playwright/director Rajdweep, best known for his Assamese films & massively successful mobile theatre plays and who wrote a song for actor-turned-filmmaker Konkona Sensharma's debut film 'A Death in the Gunj' and that energetic Bihu song for Anurag Basu's film Jagga Jasoos. Now, he is again in talks for his script for the second part of a cherished film that was released half a century ago, director Brajen Barua's Dr Bezbaruah (1969) which will star Adil Hussain as the protagonist and named 'Dr Bezbaruah 2'.

The popular playwright, lyricist and screenwriter is aware that making a sequel of a classic is no mean task. Sharing about the challenges to make the script up to the mark of its initial part he reveals,"It's difficult and challenging when you work on a sequel of a classic movie because people undoubtedly start comparing the both. The idea of 'Old is Gold' often affects such comparison. But our entire team has tried to maintain the same essence and to do justice to the old classic."

On talking about Adil Hussain getting on board for the projects he states,"It's great feeling to work with Adil Hussian, I always have been great admirer of his works and his journey from Assam to Bollywood and now even Hollywood. Interestingly, he also acted in mobile theatre industry for long as actor. So it's an unparalleled feeling to work with such an artist. And Yes, I was aware of the fact that we will approach Adil da for the lead role in Dr Bezbaruah 2. So after completing the script I had sent it to him and he liked it very much. I still remember when he called me after reading the first draft. I was nervous but he said he liked it and this is how the journey got started."

Whilst revealing about if the sequel is progression of the initial part, Rajdweep states, "I think the basic difference would the plot and story progression. We have not forcefully added anything for the sake of making it a thriller. But the story itself has some exciting thrilling aspects which come very organically in the screenplay and people would love it for sure. Again though it's a thriller but it has some very emotional angles which also make the film quite different from others, I guess."

On sharing about the success of his plays, he adds, "I truly feel blessed and proud to be successfully associated with mobile theatre industry of Assam which is a very unique medium in the world. Till date I have written more 25 plays for many theatre troops and most of the plays did well."

Rajdweep is currently working on multiple projects in multiple languages right now and awaiting the announcements of them very soon. His work has also got national recognition, with his screenplay 'Ishqlogy' ranked fourth among more than 3,500 scripts in the first edition of Cinestaan India's Storyteller's Contest and he was awarded by Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Screenwriter Anjum Rajabali, Juhi Chaturvedi.

'Dr Bezbarua 2' is Rajdweep's fourth Assamese film as screenwriter after films like 'Khel the game' (2016), 'Rum Vodka Whisky' (2018), 'Pratighaat' (2019). Now Rajdweep also has been eyeing for his Bollywood film to be announced shortly.