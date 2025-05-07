I’m not a smart businesswoman, but I believe in this film: Samantha on ‘Subham’

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into a new chapter in her career—this time as a producer with her debut film Subham, under her newly launched banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film is gearing up for a worldwide release on May 9, with Clinton Cerejo composing the music and Vivek Sagar handling the background score.

Ahead of the release, Samantha opened up about her experience as a first-time producer. “I know what a Friday feels like as an actress, but this is my first Friday as a producer and I’m very nervous,” she admitted. “Only now do I realise the challenges producers face—sleepless nights, nonstop work, tight deadlines. I have newfound respect for the entire team.”

Samantha revealed that her journey into production began during a forced break from acting. “There was a time I wasn’t sure if I’d return to acting. That’s when the idea of producing came to me—I thought, if I can’t act, I can still make good films. And with nearly 15 years of experience, I felt the time was right.”

The film’s unique title Subham draws from its TV-serial theme. “The story revolves around a TV show, and the final frame always reads ‘Subham’. It felt apt,” she explained. Her production house’s name, Tralala, is inspired by a childhood rhyme, “Tralala – Brown Girl in the Rain”.

Samantha also spoke about encouraging fresh talent. “Just like director Gautham Menon once believed in me, I want to support newcomers. Watching actors Shreya, Shravani, and Shalini reminded me of my early days.”

Though she wasn't initially planning to act in Subham, she took on a cameo to avoid asking for favours. “This is my first production. I didn’t want to rely on others—I had to do it myself.”

Calling Subham a social satire with nostalgic music and gripping storytelling, Samantha said the team stuck to a balanced budget and focused on strong content. “Every story has its own scale—we neither overspent nor underspent,” she stated confidently.

The actress-turned-producer concluded by saying, “I’ve always followed my heart. I’m not a smart businesswoman, but I believe in Subham. It’s a family entertainer with something for everyone. I hope audiences enjoy it in theatres this summer.”