IMDb Announces the Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series of 2024

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, announced the 10 Indian movies and 10 web series that were the most popular with IMDb customers worldwide in 2024. IMDb year-end lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.

“The IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series of 2024 lists not only celebrate the year's titles, but also offer valuable insights into viewer preferences, guiding both creators and fans in their entertainment choices,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “From big-budget spectacles like the No. 1 movie Kalki 2898-AD to compelling dramas such as the No. 10 movie Laapataa Ladies, and from the return of beloved franchises to groundbreaking original series, these lists showcase the incredible breadth of Indian storytelling that captivated global audiences this year.”

Nag Ashwin, director of Kalki 2898-AD, the No. 1 ranking movie of 2024, said, “It’s truly amazing to see Kalki 2898-AD being celebrated as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024. This recognition is a testament to the love and support of our incredible audience, who embraced the film with open hearts. We poured our souls into the film and it’s so humbling to see it resonate with all ages across the world. A big thank you to IMDb and the fans who made this journey so memorable. Your encouragement inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”

Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, the streaming platform of the No. 1 ranking web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, said, “Netflix has always been known for groundbreaking series globally, and seeing our Indian series earn that recognition is truly heartening. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, our most ambitious drama series yet, became a cultural phenomenon. Maamla Legal Hai (ranked No. 6) emerged as a breakout hit, skillfully blending courtroom drama with refreshing humour, and The Great Indian Kapil Show (ranked No. 10) defined weekend entertainment. The inclusion of these three unique series in IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024 list demonstrates the variety and quality of our India slate and reinforces the importance of long-format storytelling in our content strategy. We look forward to 2025 with renewed excitement, ready to bring even more unforgettable stories to audiences in India and around the world.”

Shilangi Mukherji, director & head – SVOD, Prime Video, India, said, “2024 was a remarkable year for us as we not only launched new series, but also brought back new seasons of our super-successful franchises. A testament of that customer love is to see three of our series in the top 5 in IMDb’s list of Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. We are humbled by the love we received from customers and IMDb users globally for our returning favourites Mirzapur (ranked No. 2) and Panchayat (ranked No. 3), as well as for Citadel: Honey Bunny (ranked No. 5) the Indian series born from the world of Citadel. As we move into 2025, we are super excited about our upcoming content line-up of more amazing series and movies from India and around the world!”

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024

1. Kalki 2898-AD

2. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

3. Maharaja

4. Shaitaan

5. Fighter

6. Manjummel Boys

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

8. Kill

9. Singham Again

10. Laapataa Ladies

Of all the movies released in India between January 1 and November 25, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

2. Mirzapur

3. Panchayat

4. Gyaarah Gyaarah

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny

6. Maamla Legal Hai

7. Taaza Khabar

8. Murder in Mahim

9. Shekhar Home

10. The Great Indian Kapil Show

Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 25, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service.

Additional information about the lists:

· The IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 list has seven Hindi titles, followed by one each in Telugu (Kalki 2898-AD), Tamil (Maharaja), and Malayalam (Manjummel Boys).

· Three high-profile sequels—Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again—underscore the continued audience appetite for established franchises.

· Deepika Padukone starred in three movies on the list: Fighter, Kalki 2898-AD, and Singham Again. She also ranked No. 2 in the recently-announced IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list.

· Laapataa Ladies (No. 10) is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards to be held early next year.

· Raghav Juyal is the only actor whose work is featured in both the most popular movies and web series lists, with Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah.

· The web series list features representation from five subscription-based services, with three titles each from Netflix and Prime Video, two from JioCinema, and one each from Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.

· The Great Indian Kapil Show is the first non-fiction series to rank in an IMDb year-end list.

To learn more about the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024, watch this video and view the full list here.