Imran Khan questions trend of hyper-violent roles in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan stirred conversation in the film industry after he appeared to criticise the growing trend of hyper-violent characters in Bollywood, indirectly referencing recent portrayals by leading stars.

In a recent interaction, Imran reflected on the changing nature of mainstream Hindi cinema, pointing out how several contemporary films showcased protagonists as aggressive, rage-driven figures. Without naming anyone directly, his remarks were seen as a veiled dig at performances like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Ranveer Singh in films such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which feature intense and violent character arcs.

Imran reportedly described such roles as characters often depicted as “hairy, angry men covered in blood”, suggesting that this emerging template had become repetitive in storytelling. His comments highlighted a concern about the industry’s increasing reliance on aggression and spectacle over nuanced narratives.

The actor emphasised that he personally did not resonate with such portrayals, indicating a preference for more layered and emotionally grounded characters. His remarks reignited discussions about the evolving aesthetics of Bollywood, particularly the audience’s growing appetite for darker, more intense themes.

While some viewed his comments as a critique of specific actors or films, others interpreted them as a broader observation on cinematic trends. Imran had earlier clarified in separate interactions that he did not intend to target individuals but was speaking from a creative standpoint.

The debate comes at a time when films centred on violent anti-heroes have seen significant commercial success, prompting filmmakers to explore similar themes more frequently.