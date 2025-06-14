Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh’s next is a soulful tale of love, set for Baisakhi 2026 release

After the massive success of Amar Singh Chamkila, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is teaming up once again with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh for a new cinematic venture centred around love and longing. The yet-to-be-titled film will begin production in August 2025 and is slated for a grand theatrical release on Baisakhi 2026.

This emotional drama boasts a powerful cast, featuring Diljit alongside veterans and rising stars including Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The film promises a blend of contemporary storytelling and poetic undertones—hallmarks of Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style.

In a statement, Ali said, “‘Tum mere paashote ho goya, Jab koi doosranahinhota’ – Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?” Reflecting further on the film, he described it as “a large canvas, yet very personal,” and added, “It’s a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country.”

Music lovers have much to look forward to as the iconic trio of Imtiaz Ali, A. R. Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil are reuniting for this project, promising a rich auditory experience that matches the emotional depth of the story.

This marks the first collaboration between Diljit, Vedang, and Sharvari, adding a fresh dynamic to the cast ensemble. While other details remain under wraps, expectations are sky-high after the impact of Amar Singh Chamkila, which showcased Diljit in a career-defining role under Ali’s direction.

With a narrative rooted in the complexity of love and identity, this upcoming film is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.