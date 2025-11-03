In Celebration of the Baadshah of Bollywood’s Birthday: Redditors Debate the King’s Most Iconic Roles

In celebration of the Baadshah of Bollywood’s Birthday, Redditors on r/Bollywood came together to celebrate the superstar’s extraordinary journey — reminiscing about their favourite characters and debating which role truly defines the King of Bollywood. The thread became a heartfelt tribute filled with nostalgia, admiration, and passionate fan opinions

The People’s Favourite

The top comment crowned Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa as one of SRK’s most endearing performances. “Sunil was as realistic as it gets — a boy in love who would do anything for her, even if it means being a bit cheeky,” wrote one redditor, with others echoing that this was an “Absolutely, fantastic film overall and SRK was just phenomenal” Many agreed that it was his vulnerable, relatable roles — not the grand romantic hero archetypes — that made him timeless. Another redditor called out their love for his comedy roles in Chennai Express saying “i know its an unusual pick but i just loved him as rahul in chennai express, love him in comedic roles”

Nostalgia Reigns Supreme

Redditors shared fond memories of SRK’s 90s charm, revisiting characters that defined an era — Raj from DDLJ, Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Aman from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Once fan commented that “As a young child, my favourites included both Om's in Om Shanti Om and Raj in DDLJ and Rahul in KKHH. But now, as I have gotten older, I'd say Kabir Khan in Chak De and Mohan in Swades as well as the Ghost in Paheli he was so romantic and charming along with Veer in Veer Zaara,”

From Lover Boy to Legend

Interestingly, many users reflected on how SRK’s career has evolved — from portraying the ideal lover to embodying layered, self-aware characters in films like Chak De! India, Swades, and Jawan. One redditor called out that his performance in Chak De! India was “National Award worthy,” and another called out that His best performance, period was in the movie My Name Is Khan

As the birthday thread gained traction, one thing was clear — SRK’s magic transcends time and trends. For fans, he isn’t just a star; he’s an emotion that continues to unite generations of Bollywood lovers.