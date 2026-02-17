India will assimilate and lead in AI world, says Prasoon Joshi at AI Impact Summit 2026

Mumbai: Lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said India is uniquely positioned to assimilate and lead the world in Artificial Intelligence (AI), drawing strength from its rich cultural and philosophical traditions.

He made the remarks while attending a special panel organised by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in association with FICCI at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Mumbai. Following the discussion, Joshi interacted with one of the leading news agencies and shared his views on the rapid growth of AI and India’s rising global stature in the field.

The panel discussion highlighted that while AI is significantly accelerating production capabilities and widening creative possibilities across industries, the essence of storytelling, human judgement and value systems continues to remain firmly in human hands.

Speaking about India’s philosophical foundations, Joshi said the country’s tradition of positive thinking and intellectual openness makes it well-equipped to navigate the AI revolution. He referred to the Jain concept of Anekantavada, which recognises the multiplicity of perspectives and the idea that truth can be viewed from different angles.

He explained that Indian philosophy encourages bringing diverse viewpoints onto a common platform, a principle that aligns closely with the democratising potential of AI. According to him, AI is making knowledge universally accessible, narrowing the gap between individuals and creating a more level playing field.

Drawing parallels with Advaita Vedanta, Joshi said the philosophy emphasises non-duality and the absence of separation between individuals. In a similar way, AI enables shared access to knowledge and information, reinforcing the idea that there is neither ‘big’ nor ‘small’ when it comes to intellectual capacity.

He said India’s long-standing cultural ethos of assimilation positions it as a natural leader in shaping how AI integrates with human life. “Indian culture has the great art of assimilation,” he noted, adding that the country offers a conducive environment for discussions on how AI can work for the benefit of humanity.

Responding to criticism about India’s position in the global AI race, Joshi pointed to the significant contributions of Indians in global technology hubs such as Silicon Valley. He said India’s influence in the technology sector is already visible and growing steadily.

Emphasising the need for a human-centric approach, Joshi maintained that the real challenge lies not in technological advancement alone but in ensuring that AI remains aligned with human values and societal welfare.

He concluded that there could be no better place than India to lead conversations on the ethical and cultural dimensions of AI, given its philosophical depth and tradition of embracing diverse perspectives.