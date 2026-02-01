Indian Cannes favourite continues to await domestic release despite global acclaim

Mumbai: An Indian film that has won standing ovations and critical praise at major international festivals including Cannes remains unreleased in India, keeping fans eager for its long-awaited home theatrical premiere.

The neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and backed by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, first made waves on the global festival circuit after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The film’s screening in the prestigious Midnight Screenings section was met with enthusiastic applause from audiences and critics alike, with reports noting sustained standing ovations for its raw intensity, atmospheric storytelling and unflinching narrative style.

Despite the sustained positive response abroad — including applause at international screenings and buzz from global film communities — Kennedy has yet to be released in Indian cinemas. The film has generated strong word-of-mouth among cinephiles after an Indian screening at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where audiences responded favourably to performances by Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt.

Industry reports suggest that Kennedy is expected to finally hit Indian theatres in the coming months, with plans for a trailer launch at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai and possible theatrical release dates being discussed, though an official confirmation from producers is still pending.

The story, centred on a sleep-deprived police officer navigating moral ambiguity and personal redemption, reflects Kashyap’s characteristic bold filmmaking approach that blends genre-driven elements with stark realism.

Kennedy’s delayed release at home underscores a broader trend in Indian cinema, where critically acclaimed festival favourites often struggle to find theatrical space domestically despite earning international recognition.