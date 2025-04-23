Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles unveils expanded Industry Days and new initiative for South Asian storytellers

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has revealed exciting developments for its upcoming edition, including an expanded Industry Days programme and the introduction of IFFLA Connect, a brand-new initiative aimed at linking emerging South Asian film projects with top-tier industry professionals.

Taking place on 8 and 9 May at the Landmark Theatres Sunset, IFFLA Industry Days will bring together rising talents and key figures from leading organisations such as Netflix, Neon, Orion Pictures, Film Independent, Temple Hill Entertainment, and more. The two-day programme is designed to foster meaningful industry engagement for South Asian filmmakers and content creators.

A major highlight this year is IFFLA Connect, presented in collaboration with Cinévesture. This curated platform will feature ten South Asian-led film projects, including works from India, Nepal and Bangladesh, alongside a selection from North America. Among the anticipated titles are Radhika Apte’s directorial debut Koyta, Nuhash Humayun’s Moving Bangladesh, Deepak Rauniyar’s Taste of My Dreams, and Ravi Kapoor’s Patel. The initiative aims to support filmmakers with crucial industry access in financing, casting, and production.

Festival producer Noopur Sinha commented, “IFFLA Connect is about opening doors – ensuring these remarkable stories get the attention and support they deserve from Hollywood and beyond.”

The returning Launchpad: Pitch Competition will give five finalists the chance to present their developing projects to a panel of industry experts and a live audience. One winner will receive a $10,000 development grant. Selected finalists will receive instant feedback on their pitches, allowing for valuable real-time insight from influential decision-makers.

This year’s Industry Days also feature two timely panel discussions: The Human Loop: Storytelling and Responsibility in the Age of AI and Global Vision: Specialty Studios and the Future of International Storytelling. These conversations will delve into the ethical implications of AI in the creative process, and explore how studios are embracing global narratives to shape the future of cinema.

IFFLA will also celebrate the acclaimed stage production Life of Pi, now on its first U.S. tour, with a special panel focusing on its journey from page to stage and its broader cultural resonance.

Additionally, a masterclass titled From Dhaka to Hollywood: The Genre-Bending World of Nuhash Humayun will offer an in-depth look at the Bangladeshi filmmaker’s unique approach to storytelling, and how his work blends local narratives with global genre elements.

Access passes for IFFLA Industry Days are currently on sale. A full Industry All-Access Pass, priced at $220, includes entry to all festival screenings and events, while an $80 Industry Days Pass offers access to panels, the masterclass, pitch competition final, and relevant screenings.

IFFLA has also revealed its 2025 juries. The Feature Jury includes Indian actress Rajshri Deshpande, writer-director Priyanka Mattoo, and respected film critic Carla Renata. The Short Film Jury features filmmaker Maureen Bharoocha, actress-writer Kausar Mohammed, and Sundance programmer Sudeep Sharma.

For more information and passes, visit indianfilmfestival.org.