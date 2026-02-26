Indian Idol Makes Its First International Foray with Special Episodes Filmed on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Island, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India, has officially taken center stage on one of India’s most-watched television franchises, Indian Idol Season 16 aired its special Abu Dhabi episodes, filmed at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest indoor theme park. The episodes created a major on-screen moment connecting two vibrant entertainment cultures.

Broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV in India on 21 and 22 February 2026, the episodes formed part of this season’s theme, “Yaadon Ki Playlist” (Playlist of Memories), a concept rooted in nostalgia, emotion and timeless music. The theme resonated naturally with Yas Island, a destination celebrated for creating unforgettable shared experiences for visitors from around the world.

The special episodes featured the show’s celebrated judging panel, including rapper and producer Badshah, renowned singer and music composer, Vishal Dadlani, alongside guest judge Madhubanti Bagchi known for her popular tracks such as Aaj Ki Raat and Shararat and hosted by Aditya Narayan, who brought their signature energy and added star power to Yas Island’s world-class setting. Filmed inside the immersive worlds of Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the production blended the scale of international television with one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment destinations, offering audiences a vibrant visual backdrop to the performances and storytelling that have made Indian Idol a household name.

Beyond the stage, the season’s Final 10 contestants also experienced Yas Island’s record-breaking attractions, with exclusive segments filmed across Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. From high-adrenaline rides and immersive marine encounters to world-class water attractions and indoor skydiving, the contestants stepped beyond the competition format to create personal memories together, moments that were woven into the two special episodes, further showcasing Yas Island as a destination where music, adventure and shared experiences converge.

The collaborative filming project underscores the strong cultural connection between the UAE and India while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for international productions. Supported by advanced infrastructure and a well-established production ecosystem, Yas Island continues to attract global entertainment projects that bring international stories to life in the capital.

For the UAE’s Indian community and regional viewers alike, the episodes brought together a beloved show and a destination synonymous with world-class experiences. As millions tuned in across India and beyond, Yas Island was showcased through a new lens, further strengthening its presence on the global entertainment stage.

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations said: “Yas Island’s hosting of Indian Idol reflects the role our destination continues to play as a home for global entertainment. Building on high-impact collaborations with major international productions from India, including large-scale film projects, this initiative reinforces how Yas Island continues to attract globally recognized entertainment IPs drawn to our iconic locations, infrastructure and collaborative ecosystem. Seeing a show loved by millions bring its storytelling to our destination is a proud moment, and another example of how Yas Island is contributing to culture through world-class experiences.”

Akshay Agrawal, Head – Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said: “Our partnership with Yas Island has evolved meaningfully over the years, but taking Indian Idol there for its first-ever international show was a defining moment for the franchise and for us. It was about reimagining the scale of what Indian Idol can deliver. Yas Island brought a sense of grandeur and global energy that elevated Indian Idol from being India’s biggest music show to a truly international entertainment spectacle. For our brand partners, this created a rare opportunity to be part of a cultural moment that transcended geographies and connected with audiences at a deeper emotional level. Together, we didn’t just shoot content, we expanded the canvas of Indian Idol and reinforced its place on the global entertainment stage.”