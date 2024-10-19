India’s biggest rap battleground because ‘Hip Hop don't stop!’ Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4 promises a blockbuster new season

~ Rap icons Raftaar and Ikka step in as judges this season

~ RAGA joins Squad Bosses Dee MC, Dino James, EPR

~ The fourth season of the rap reality television show will air, starting October 19, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioCinema

The biggest rap talent hunt of India is back, and it's bolder, louder, and more intense than ever! Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4, co-powered by Wild Stone and Boat Lifestyle, is set to amplify India's hip-hop game like never before. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioCinema, the new season promises a thrilling blend of raw talent, fierce competition, original music and the unrelenting spirit of hustle.

This season promises double dhamaka with two new judges joining the MTV Hustle family. Leading the charge for the first time will be the iconic duo synonymous with the Mafia Mundeer – Raftaar and Ikka! Known for his electrifying bars and trailblazing role in bringing Desi rap to the forefront, Raftaar will be joined by Ikka, whose underground rap success and versatility make him a force to reckon with. To nurture the new crop of talent, eminent Indian rappers Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR will continue to don the roles of Squad Bosses in this blazing battleground of words and spirit. For the first time, joining them will be the super-talented rap virtuoso, RAGA!

This season raises the bar like never before, as the talent and competition reach new heights, setting the stage for an epic hip-hop showdown. With higher stakes for the Squad Bosses, they will go head-to-head, guiding 16 fierce contestants in a battle for ultimate glory. Each week, fans can expect electrifying rap performances as the Squads deliver jaw-dropping verses, making every moment a thrilling clash of skill, style, and hustle.

Talking about MTV Hustle 4, Raftaar said, “I am truly elated and excited to be a part of India’s biggest rap reality show. MTV Hustle has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop. This season will be a testament to the hustle, the grind, and the passion that drives it. At MTV Hustle, Hip-hop don’t stop!!”

Ikka expressed his thoughts, saying, "MTV Hustle is the only show that truly recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop gems. Last season I got to mentor some amazing talent as a Squad Boss, but I’m super excited to debut as the Judge with Raftaar right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!”

The newest addition to MTV Hustle 4, Squad Boss RAGA said, “The contestants on MTV Hustle have true talent and have reached great heights in their career. I have been following the show and my appreciation for this platform grows with every season. I feel excited and privileged to be a part of season 4 as a Squad Boss and I am looking forward to honing some great talent.”

Commenting on the new season, Squad Boss Dee MC, of Dee MC Dynamites, whose protégé won MTV Hustle 03, said, "I have always enjoyed being part of MTV Hustle and I am super excited to be back! The competition this year is next level and its going to be an exciting ride..”

Squad Boss Dino James, of Dino Warriors, added, “MTV Hustle has truly become a stimulus for India’s phenomenal rap talent scene. Every year I see incredible artists from all corners of India, determined and full of burning passion for their art. I feel delighted to be a part of the fourth season which promises to be a banger!”

Squad Boss EPR of EPR Rebels added, “MTV Hustle is exceptional in the way it elevates real talent, retaining their authenticity and individuality. I’m excited to be back on this stage and elevate this movement to the next level.”

MTV Hustle has established itself as an esteemed platform, that not only recognises young talent across the country, but also hones it with meticulous focus on lyricism, musicality, performance and passion. Since its inception, the show has become the voice of the youth, with the contestants touching upon social, contemporary, and even personal dialogues through their artistry. From the underground rap scene to mainstream success, MTV Hustle has been the heartbeat of Indian hip-hop, and season after season, it has celebrated the relentless spirit of the hustler, who never backs down, never gives up.