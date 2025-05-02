India’s concert boom begins: Coldplay's Ahmedabad tour sets blueprint for cultural transformation

EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow Live have released a landmark report titled “India’s Rising Concert Economy: Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Tour Sets the Blueprint for India’s Next Cultural Boomtowns”. This study highlights the monumental impact of live entertainment on India's economy, culture, and urban development. Coldplay’s two-night concert in Ahmedabad—India’s biggest live music event—served as the foundation for this in-depth analysis.

The event generated an economic impact of ₹641 crore, with ₹392 crore directly benefiting Ahmedabad. Over 222,000 fans from 500 cities flocked to the city, driving GST revenues of ₹72 crore and boosting sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and retail. Room tariffs skyrocketed from ₹15,000 to ₹90,000 within 48 hours of the concert announcement, highlighting the demand generated by world-class entertainment.

The Narendra Modi Stadium was transformed into a global concert venue, demonstrating India’s capability to host large-scale events with international standards. From sustainable practices like diverting 95% of concert waste to creating over 15,000 jobs—9,000 of which were local—the event left a lasting mark. Hyderabad’s inclusion in Ed Sheeran’s 2025 tour further reflects the shift beyond metros, showcasing how Indian cities can become global cultural hubs with the right infrastructure and policy support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, acknowledged the growing potential of India’s concert economy. The report urges a strategic push via Public-Private Partnerships, streamlined approvals, and multi-use venues to unlock live entertainment’s full potential.

India’s entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and with robust investments, policy reforms, and a vision for cultural integration, the country is poised to become a global live entertainment hotspot. Coldplay’s concert was just the beginning—India is now centre stage.