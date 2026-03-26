‘Irumudi’ new poster captures father–daughter moment

The makers of Irumudi, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, have released a heartwarming new poster, further raising curiosity around the film. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is shaping up as an emotionally driven action drama.

The latest poster beautifully captures a tender father–daughter moment. Set against a sunlit landscape, Ravi Teja, dressed in a simple lungi, is seen guiding a young girl, played by Baby Nakshathra, through lush green fields. The visual radiates warmth, innocence, and emotional depth, hinting at a strong family-centric narrative.

Currently, the team is shooting high-octane action sequences in Hyderabad. Renowned stunt choreographers Anal Arasu and Real Satish are handling the action blocks, ensuring intense and engaging sequences. The production is progressing steadily, with nearly 50 percent of the shoot already completed.

The film is said to derive its emotional core from an Ayyappa Swamy backdrop, blending action with layered family drama. On the technical front, Irumudi boasts a strong team, including music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, and editor Prawin Pudi.

With its mix of emotion, action, and spiritual undertones, Irumudi is shaping up to be a compelling addition to Ravi Teja’s filmography.