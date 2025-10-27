Is Baahubali: The Epic releasing on October 29 or 31? Here's What Prabhas Says - Watch Now

The wait is over for Baahubali fans!

Prabhas is back as Baahubali in Baahubali: The Epic.

This special version joins both parts — The Beginning and The Conclusion — into one big film.

The movie will release internationally on October 29.

In India, it will release on October 31.

Get ready to return to the world of Maahishmati and relive the legend once again.

