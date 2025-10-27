Live
Is Baahubali: The Epic releasing on October 29 or 31? Here's What Prabhas Says - Watch Now
Highlights
This special version joins both parts — The Beginning and The Conclusion — into one big film.
The wait is over for Baahubali fans!
Prabhas is back as Baahubali in Baahubali: The Epic.

The movie will release internationally on October 29.
In India, it will release on October 31.
Get ready to return to the world of Maahishmati and relive the legend once again.
The King returns! 👑— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 26, 2025
Our BAAHUBALI, #Prabhas invites you back into the world of Maahishmati ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
For the first time ever, witness both parts of this legendary saga united as One Epic Film. #BaahubaliTheEpic releasing on October 31st. 🔥
International Premieres on Oct 29th💥… pic.twitter.com/isCpP2xW0t
