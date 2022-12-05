Is it the reason Rajamouli choose Mahesh Babu?

Star director S.S.Rajamouli recently bagged another blockbuster with the movie "RRR." Rajamouli is going to make a film with superstar Mahesh Babu. Vijayendra Prasad, who has scripted almost all Rajamouli movies, is also scripting this movie. But when asked why only Mahesh Babu was chosen for this movie, Vijayendra Prasad gave an intense answer. "Mahesh Babu is a hero with a lot of intensity. He is very emotional in his action scenes. That is essential for any writer," said Vijayendra Prasad. The film will go on set next summer.

The film will be shot in some rare forest locations around the world. When Rajamouli wanted to do a pan-India movie with Mahesh Babu, they decided that the film should be a forest adventure. He immediately told his idea to Vijayendra Prasad. Vijayendra Prasad said that Mahesh was fixed. "It takes a lot of time for a writer to extract intense acting from a hero's role. But Mahesh can handle himself in any scene very easily," Vijayendra Prasad showered praises on Mahesh. It was also mentioned that after the genre and hero were fixed, they started writing this story for Mahesh.

