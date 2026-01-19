Isha Malviya says ‘Ishqa’n De Lekhe’ is more than a debut, calls it a dream come true

Mumbai: Television actress Isha Malviya has described her upcoming Punjabi romantic drama Ishqa’n De Lekhe as a deeply emotional milestone, saying the film means more to her than words can express. The film marks her maiden big-screen appearance and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 6.

Sharing her feelings about the project, Isha said that stepping in front of the camera for her first film was both overwhelming and beautiful. She added that the film holds a special place in her heart and expressed hope that audiences would connect with the love and honesty that went into making it. According to the actress, Ishqa’n De Lekhe is not just her debut but a dream she has lived every day.

In the film, Isha Malviya stars opposite popular Punjabi actor Gurnam Bhullar. The romantic drama is expected to introduce her to a wider audience beyond television and strengthen her presence in regional cinema.

Meanwhile, the actress is also preparing to venture into Bollywood. According to one of the leading news agancies, Isha is expected to begin shooting for a major Hindi film project soon. While preparations are already underway, the production house and other details are being kept strictly confidential to maintain intrigue around her potential Bollywood debut.

A source close to the development revealed that the secrecy is deliberate, as the makers want to unveil the project at the right time. If finalised as planned, the film could mark a significant turning point in Isha’s career.

Isha Malviya began her acting journey in 2021 with the television show Udaariyaan, where she played the character of Jasmine. The first generation of the show featured Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, followed by newer generations that included actors such as Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal, Alisha Parveen, Avinesh Rekhi and Shreya Jain.

She later gained further popularity by participating in the 17th edition of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. In addition to television, Isha has also appeared in music videos, including Paon Ki Jutti, and was seen alongside Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.

With Ishqa’n De Lekhe and a possible Bollywood debut on the horizon, Isha Malviya continues to expand her career across platforms and industries.