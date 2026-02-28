Ishita Dutta says life as a mum is messy yet the purest form of happiness

Mumbai: Actress Ishita Dutta on Friday shared a heartfelt glimpse into her journey of motherhood, describing it as chaotic, overwhelming and yet deeply fulfilling.

Taking to social media, the actress posted a candid selfie and reflected on the everyday realities of being a mother. “Life as a mom… Messy hair, toys everywhere, a never-ending to-do list, stickers in places they don’t belong and yet, somehow, this is happiness in its purest form,” she wrote, capturing the bittersweet essence of parenting.

The actress frequently offers her followers honest snapshots of her life as a parent. In a recent video, she spoke openly about dealing with toddler meltdowns and the emotional outbursts of her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vayu. Sharing her experience, she emphasised that parenting does not always have to follow the rulebook of constant gentle parenting. Instead, she advocated for a balanced approach — remaining calm during a child’s tantrum while also allowing oneself grace on difficult days.

Ishita admitted that there are days when she manages her son’s temper patiently and others when she struggles, acknowledging that the phase can be equally challenging for both the child and the parents. Her candid admission struck a chord with many young mothers navigating similar experiences.

On the personal front, Ishita married actor Vatsal Sheth in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2023. In 2025, they were blessed with their second child, a daughter.

Professionally, Ishita was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. She is next expected to appear in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise.