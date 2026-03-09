Iulia Vantur says Salma Khan and Helen taught her courage and compassion on Women’s Day

Mumbai: Singer and television personality Iulia Vantur shared heartfelt and unseen photographs with Salma Khan, veteran actress Helen and little Ayat Sharma as she celebrated International Women's Day.

Taking to social media on March 8, Iulia posted a series of pictures honouring the women who influenced her life, including her own mother. In the caption, she expressed gratitude and said the women in her life had taught her how to live with courage, compassion and kindness.

“Behind every strong person is a stronger woman who raised them. I’m a blessed daughter and from them I’ve learned how to live with courage, kindness, compassion and strength. Happy Women’s Day to the women who made me feel,” she wrote.

One of the photographs showed Iulia leaning warmly over Salma Khan, who was seated on a couch, with both smiling for the camera. Another picture captured Iulia posing alongside Helen and young Ayat Sharma, with the trio sharing a cheerful moment. She also posted a touching photograph with her own mother, where the two were seen hugging and smiling.

Iulia has frequently been in the news over long-standing dating rumours with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship. Despite this, Salman has often supported and promoted Iulia’s projects on his social media platforms.

In an earlier interaction with a leading news agency, Iulia had revealed the best advice she received from Salman Khan. She said the actor encouraged her to remain authentic and true to herself.

“I think the best advice he ever gave me is just be yourself, don’t do much, just be there and be true to yourself, because that will cross the camera,” she had said.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Salman in the future, Iulia laughed and said no. She explained that while she admires and respects Salman’s work and legacy in the industry, she prefers to build her own identity through her talent and creativity rather than relying on connections.