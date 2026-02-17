Jackie Shroff celebrates 41 years of ‘Mera Jawab’, calls it a milestone in his early career

Mumbai: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff celebrated 41 years of his action-drama film Mera Jawab, reminiscing about a significant chapter from the early phase of his cinematic journey that helped establish him in Hindi cinema.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor shared the poster of the film, which also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Parikshit Sahni, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Shiva Rindani and Satyendra Kapoor. He added the song Mere Liye Zindagi, sung by Manhar Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal, as the background track.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Celebrating 41 years! #41YearsOfMerajawab.”

The film revolved around Suresh and Poonam, a happily married couple whose lives were shattered when Poonam was assaulted and killed by three criminals — Danny, Kukoo and Bunty. The narrative followed Suresh’s quest for revenge as he set out to track down those responsible.

Jackie, who is also the father of actor Tiger Shroff, frequently marks milestones related to his films and pays tribute to colleagues from the industry through social media, often sharing heartfelt posts reflecting gratitude and nostalgia.

Earlier, he also celebrated 25 years of Grahan, co-starring Manisha Koirala. Sharing a video montage featuring scenes from the film and its poster, he added the song “Kehte Hai Jisko” and captioned it: “#25yearsofGrahan.”

Directed by Shashilal K. Nair, “Grahan” centred on the story of Parvati, a rape survivor seeking justice, and explored the complexities of the legal system. The plot followed Sanjay, who was accused of rape and initially acquitted by his lawyer Jaggan, only for the case to be reopened after the truth emerged.

On the work front, Jackie will next be seen in director Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film Welcome To The Jungle. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sayaji Shinde.