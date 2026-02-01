Jackie Shroff rings in birthday with love pouring in from family and friends

Mumbai: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff received an outpouring of love and warm wishes from his family and close friends as he celebrated his birthday, with heartfelt messages taking over social media.

Leading the celebrations was his wife, Aayesha Shroff, who penned an emotional and affectionate birthday note for the actor, hailing him as “the best of the best”. In her post, Aayesha praised Jackie for the many roles he plays in real life, describing him as a devoted friend, a loving father and an inspiring actor.

Sharing her message on Instagram, Aayesha wrote that while she usually refrains from bragging, her husband deserved every word of praise. She lauded him for his kind heart, patriotism, environmental consciousness and commitment to his craft, while wishing him a truly amazing year ahead and showering him with blessings.

Joining her mother in celebrating Jackie’s special day, daughter Krishna Shroff also shared a touching tribute. Posting a set of unseen photographs with her father, she referred to him as her “protector forever” and expressed her deep love and admiration for him, calling the bond timeless and unconditional.

The birthday cheer was not limited to the family alone. Jackie’s long-time friend and actor Anil Kapoor also took to social media to extend his wishes. Sharing a collage of throwback pictures with his Ram Lakhan co-star, Anil described their friendship as a bond that transcends lifetimes, expressing gratitude for Jackie’s presence in every “janam”.

Jackie Shroff and Aayesha Shroff’s love story dates back to the early 1980s, when they first met under unusual circumstances. Despite coming from very different backgrounds and facing several challenges along the way, the two stood by each other and eventually tied the knot in 1987.

The couple is blessed with two children — daughter Krishna Shroff and son Tiger Shroff, both of whom share a close bond with their parents.

Fondly known as ‘Jaggu Dada’ among fans and colleagues, Jackie Shroff continues to command immense respect and affection in the film industry, not just for his iconic screen presence but also for his grounded personality and enduring relationships.