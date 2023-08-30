Live
‘Jailer’ leaked online: HD version of this Rajinikanth starrer is now available online
Despite Jailer’s prosperous 20-day theatrical run, the unauthorized release of the HD print has stirred concern among theatre proprietors and the makers
Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent film, ‘Jailer,’ has taken the box office by storm since its release in theatres on August 10. Breaking numerous box office records, the movie’s success has been consistent.
However, in an apparent headache to the film team, a high-definition (HD) version of the movie was illicitly leaked online on Movierulz, tamilrockers and other torrent sites, even before its OTT release. Despite its prosperous 20-day theatrical run, the unauthorized release of the HD print has stirred concern among theatre proprietors and the makers. Rhevanth Charan, Director of Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens appealed to fans not to share the leaked print but to watch it legally in theatres.
“I request fans to not share any form of HD content of #Jailer movie on social media and let people enjoy it in theatres as it is meant to be. Let’s not support piracy at any cost (sic),” he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, “Jailer” global earnings have already exceeded Rs 550 crore and are on the cusp of reaching the impressive Rs 600 crore mark.