James Cameron Praises SS Rajamouli And Asks Whether He Is Interested To Make A Hollywood Film

It is all known that Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli met his God James Cameron who is best known for his 'Avatar' series in Los Angeles. Earlier Rajamouli and his brother Keeravani shared the pics with Cameron on social media. They had an interesting conversation with him. Off late, the full-length video of their conversation is shared on Twitter and thus, we could hear a few words of their conversation. James is also seen asking Rajamouli about his interest in working in Hollywood.

"If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk"- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here's the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/q0COMnyyg2 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2023

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk"- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. Here's the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie".

Cameron is seen praising Rajamouli for using fire and water as his metaphors and also said, "That's right. Now watching all your characters, it's just like such a feeling to watch them and your set up, fire, water, story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. It's like all of them are a homely set up. Why he's doing what he is doing. And the twists and turns and the friendships and eventually it gets to a point where he can't kill him when the other reverses. It's just so powerful. And I loved the fact that you just threw the whole thing , the whole thing, its a full show. I loved that!"

Well, in the middle of their discussion, Cameron's wife said that James watched the movie twice. For the first time, he watched it alone… "So, he's seen it twice. He watched it first time all by himself and then he was like, 'Baby you got to see this,' and the whole time he was trying to tell that. And I was like, 'Be quiet!'"

Finally, he also praised Keeravani for his amazing score… "The score. It's kind of amazing because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kind of come in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you're using music very differently. He opens his eyes and boooom! And you go with it. You feel like standing up. There are moments in the film where I just had to get up. I'm talking about watching at home. I'm standing up."

In the end, while finishing off their discussion, Cameron moved near to Rajamouli and said, "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk."

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya. The film had an ensemble cast of Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ray Stevenson and Ajay Devgn. Being the fictional story of the Indian Independence movement, it turned into the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema and is now on the way to bagging numerous International awards.