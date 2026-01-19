Jane Fonda hopes to look back on a ‘good life’ when she reaches her deathbed

Los Angeles: Veteran Hollywood star Jane Fonda has shared that she hopes to feel she lived a good and meaningful life when she eventually reaches her deathbed. The actress and activist credits a healthy lifestyle as the foundation that has enabled her to contribute to the world through acting, writing and social activism.

In an interview with the latest issue of Australia’s Marie Claire magazine, the two-time Academy Award winner said that maintaining good health is essential to living one’s best life. According to Fonda, staying physically active, eating fresh and healthy food, getting enough sleep and taking care of the body become increasingly important with age.

She revealed that regular physical activity remains a key part of her routine, citing long walks, including recently along the Champs-Élysées in Paris, as an example of how she stays active. Fonda stressed that such habits have helped her remain strong and engaged in life, especially as she grows older.

The actress, who has battled breast cancer and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, acknowledged that her health journey has not always been easy. However, she said that having a strong underlying foundation of health has allowed her to continue working and to feel that she is contributing positively to the world. Fonda added that when she reaches the end of her life, she hopes to feel she did her best.

Jane Fonda, whose memoir My Life So Far topped the New York Times Nonfiction Best Seller list, also reflected on how her confidence has grown with age. She said she feels far more assured now than she did in her younger years.

Recalling a formative moment in her life, Fonda spoke about the influence of legendary actress Katharine Hepburn during the filming of On Golden Pond. She shared that Hepburn once urged her to think about how she presents herself to the world, describing the body as a “container” or “box” that communicates meaning. Fonda admitted it took her years to fully understand that lesson.

She added that once the message sank in, she began paying closer attention to her posture, appearance and self-awareness. Contrary to her earlier belief that self-consciousness was negative, Fonda said Hepburn helped her realise that being conscious of oneself can be empowering and important.

Fonda also noted that events such as the Vietnam War played a significant role in shaping her activism and encouraging her to stand up for her beliefs, reinforcing her commitment to using her voice and platform for causes she cares deeply about.