Janhvi Kapoor admits she gained weight after Karan Johar stopped talking to her

Mumbai: After Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen as guests on the third episode of the popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan'.

As the makers unveiled the teaser of the forthcoming episode on Saturday, Varun and Janhvi revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar had stopped speaking to them both. The 'Mili' actress added that she even ended up gaining weight when the director was not talking to her.

During the teaser, Karan shared the reason of his silent treatment, saying “I was hurt with both of you."

Janhvi pitched in with, “I gained weight when we stopped talking."

Accusing KJo of being too dramatic, Varun added, “Karan, you said very dramatic shit. You became Bachchan from K3G: ‘Mein bada hoon, haq hai mera.'"

While it is not clear why the filmmaker stopped talking to both Varun and Janhvi, it seems like all is well between them now.

As a fun twist to the episode, actor Arjun Kapoor joined Varun and Janhvi the for the rapid fire round on the show.

As Karan asked Varun, who will he like to take career advice and marriage advice from, he immediately took Arjun's name.

Additionally, as Janhvi was asked to name one Instagram account that is ‘giving’ all the time, she replied, Ravi Kishan. After that, she also went on to imitate his viral punchline: ‘Money follows my brother!’. Arjun also accompanied his sister.

Sharing the teaser of the next episode of 'Koffee With Karan' on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote the caption, “@varundvn & @janhvikapoor on my couch...need I say more? This one was all madness and love + a very special (longstanding) guest. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”



