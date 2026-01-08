Jasmin Bhasin chooses ‘freedom, happiness and soulful self’ in heartfelt New Year message

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin has welcomed the New Year with a deeply emotional and reflective note, sharing that she is choosing freedom, happiness and a stronger connection with her soulful self. The actress, who is dating actor Aly Goni, opened up about learning to protect her peace, even if it means letting go of certain things and people.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin reflected on the journey that brought her here, expressing gratitude for prayers answered and support received along the way. As she steps into 2026, the actress said she is determined to nurture what brings her joy and release what no longer serves her spirit.

Sharing a series of stunning photographs from her vacation in Portugal with Aly Goni, Jasmin wrote, “For every hand held, for every prayer answered, I am grateful. I’ve learned that protecting my peace means sometimes letting go. Here’s to a New Year where I live more freely, love myself harder, and keep only what lifts my spirit.”

She further added, “And from now this year onwards I choose to reclaim my freedom, happiness, and soulful self. I’ll nurture what brings me joy and gently sever what drains my spirit. May the new year bring peace, clarity, and unshakeable happiness.”

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam and went on to become a household name with popular television shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq, where she played Twinkle Taneja, and Dil Se Dil Tak as Teni Bhanushali. She has also been a part of reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

She met Aly Goni during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018, and the two began dating after their stint together on Bigg Boss 14. Her other notable works include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and the Punjabi film Honeymoon.

The 35-year-old actress was last seen in Carry On Jattiye alongside Jaswinder Bhalla and Gippy Grewal, and continues to remain a strong presence both on screen and on social media.