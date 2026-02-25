Jasmine Bhasin calls journey with beau Aly Goni a 'roller coaster' ride in a heartfelt birthday wish

Mumbai: Actress Jasmine Bhasin called her journey with beau Aly Goni a 'roller coaster' ride in a heartfelt birthday wish she compiled for her actor boyfriend on social media.

Jamine said that seeing Aly turning from a boy with dreams and ambitions to a man has been a roller coaster ride. However, she added that her love for him has remained consistent all these years.

Jasmine uploaded a sweet video montage consisting of some unseen lovey-dovey moments of the couple on her official Instagram handle, along with an emotional birthday note that read, "When I met you, you were a 27-year-old boy with dreams, ambitions, love, and boundless kindness. Watching you become the man you are today fills me with awe Aly . Honestly yes,it’s been a roller coaster, but one thing never changes is my love for you. Even now, I remember that first moment, as if it was platonic at first sight, and fell in love with you all over again (sic)."

She went on to add, "Whether we’re together or apart, my only wish is that you always keep smiling, shining, and turning your dreams into reality because I know and you mention it always that nothings more bigger or important for you than your dreams to come true !! Happy birthday @alygoni", followed by a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the special post, Aly commented, "Thankkkk youuuu my jasss...tu saath hai toh sab alright".

For the unaware, Jasmine and Aly first met back in 2018 in Mumbai during the shoot of the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".

In 2020, Jasmine and Aly participated in another reality show, "Bigg Boss 14", where Aly allegedly confessed his feelings to her off-camera.

In 2025, the lovebirds moved in together and even started their own YouTube channel, JasLY.



