Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves-starrer Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to stream exclusively on Prime Video India from 24 April

Prime Video has officially announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the latest blockbuster in the popular action-adventure comedy series from Paramount Pictures and SEGA, will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in India starting 24 April. The film will be available in both English and Hindi.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 builds on the globally renowned video game franchise and features a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. Jim Carrey returns in a dual role, leading a stellar live-action cast including James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub. The voice cast boasts Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and, in a franchise debut, Keanu Reeves, who voices the enigmatic Shadow the Hedgehog – a performance already lauded by fans for its blend of brooding intensity and dry wit.

Following an impressive run at the global box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the series and one of the top cinematic hits of 2024.

This latest chapter includes Sonic reuniting with Knuckles and Tails for their most ambitious mission yet. The trio must take on Shadow, a powerful new adversary with abilities that threaten to unravel everything they've fought to protect. Facing global peril, Team Sonic must forge unlikely alliances in a high-stakes battle to save the planet. With thrilling action, state-of-the-art CGI and deeper emotional arcs, the film elevates the franchise to new heights.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video India starting 24 April. The film is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.