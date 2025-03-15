Jisshu Sengupta joins the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Priyadarshan's next "Bhooth Bangla" is one of the most anticipated horror-comedy films of the year. The makers have been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with exciting updates about the film.

They have announced a new addition to the star-studded cast of "Bhooth Bangal". Acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta is the latest member to join the cast of the film. The exciting announcement was made on Jisshu's birthday.

Commemorating the occasion, Balaji Telefilms made the announcement with an interesting post.

Dropping a stylish picture of the actor, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to Bhooth Bangla, it’s going to be a wild ride!"

The much-awaited drama marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan with actors Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal, bringing back the iconic trio.

With Priyadarshan’s signature comedy, Akshay’s impeccable timing, and an ensemble cast, "Bhooth Bangla" promises to be a thrilling entertainer.

Aside from Akshay and Paresh, the project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

It might also be interesting to know that "Bhooth Bangla" has a special connection with the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". Apart from having the same actor and director (Akshay and Priyadarshan), the two films have also been shot at the same location in Jaipur.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.



