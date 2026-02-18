Joan Collins celebrates 24 years of marriage with Percy Gibson marking her longest relationship

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Joan Collins is celebrating 24 years of marital bliss. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with her longtime love, Percy Gibson.

To mark their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a sweet photo of them together from her son Alexander Newley's lakeside wedding.

She wrote in the caption, “24 years of #weddedbliss - thank you darling Percy for making my life so wonderful (and he says #ditto)”.

The actress, 92, and her husband, 60, tied the knot on February 17, 2002. The marriage marked Collins’ fifth and, to date, longest-lasting union. At the time of the wedding, Collins was 68 years old, while Gibson was 36, a 32-year age difference that drew public attention but never disrupted their partnership. Percy Gibson was born in Peru and built his career in theatre production and management. After their marriage, he became closely involved in Collins’ professional life, serving as her producer and manager.

He has overseen her stage tours, book promotions, and public appearances, playing a central role in sustaining her late-career visibility in theatre and media. The couple has no children together, but Gibson is a stepfather figure to Collins’ three children from previous marriages. They have divided their time between homes in London, Los Angeles, and the south of France, maintaining an active social and professional schedule well into Collins’ later years.

Collins has consistently credited the stability of their marriage to shared work, mutual respect, and clear boundaries, frequently stating that Gibson’s organizational role complements her performance-driven career. As of the mid-2020s, their marriage has surpassed two decades, making it the longest and most stable relationship of Joan Collins’ personal life.



