‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ movie star cast Nawaz, Neha Sharma rocks in Hyderabad

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' movie star cast Nawaz, Neha Sharma rocks in Hyderabad
Highlights

The promotions of “Jogira Sara Ra Ra” took place in Hyderabad today with star cast Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma and other fame in the movie at The Park Hotel, Hyderabad.

The promotions of "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" took place in Hyderabad today with star cast Nawazudin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma and other fame in the movie at The Park Hotel, Hyderabad.

“Jogira Sara Ra Ra” is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros and Hitesh Modar. It is scheduled for release on 26 May 2023.

Talking about the film Nawazzudin said, “It’s really a very different film for me. I am generally known for dark films because of my color (laughs…) but here the film is very light hearted and entertaining, that can be watched with the whole family.”

