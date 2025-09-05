‘Josh’ to ‘Thandel’: 16 Years of Naga Chaitanya’s fearless film choices

Over the past 16 years, Naga Chaitanya has carved a niche for himself as one of Telugu cinema’s most versatile actors. Since his debut in Josh (2009), the actor has consistently chosen to experiment with roles, moving beyond the expectations that came with being Nagarjuna Akkineni’s son. His journey reflects a balance between commercial entertainers and rooted, character-driven stories.

Chaitanya first made a mark with youthful romantic dramas such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), 100% Love (2011), and Premam (2016). While these cemented his image as a romantic lead, he quickly proved he could handle action-packed films as well, with titles like Tadakha (2013), Auto Nagar Surya (2014), and Savyasachi (2018).

However, it was films like Manam (2014), Majili (2019), and Love Story (2021) that showcased his emotional depth and acting maturity. In Majili, his portrayal of a troubled husband earned critical acclaim, while Love Story broke ground with his performance as a Dalit man navigating social barriers. Most recently, Thandel (2025) added another feather to his cap, with Chaitanya impressing audiences as a rugged fisherman from rural Andhra Pradesh.

The actor has also embraced digital storytelling through his supernatural thriller web series Dhootha, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The show became one of the platform’s top South Indian hits, proving Chaitanya’s ability to adapt to new formats.

Now, as he celebrates 16 years in cinema, Naga Chaitanya looks ahead with projects like NC24, continuing his streak of bold choices. With a career marked by versatility, he remains one of Telugu cinema’s most reliable and evolving stars.