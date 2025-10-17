‘K-Ramp’ team sets new trend with the DJ mix of film’s teaser & trailer

Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram, known for his innovative approach to promotions, has once again grabbed attention with a unique marketing move for his upcoming film K-Ramp. The actor, who earlier created a viral DJ mix featuring dialogues from his film SR Kalyanamandapam, has now released another electrifying mix built around powerful punch lines from the teaser and trailer of K-Ramp.

The DJ mix, loaded with mass appeal and energetic beats, has instantly connected with youth audiences. The concept has gone viral across social media platforms, especially on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, while also being played at colleges and public hangout spots. Kiran’s ability to blend cinema with youth culture continues to set him apart from his peers in Tollywood’s younger generation.

K-Ramp is jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under the banners Hasya Movies and Rudramsh Celluloid. Featuring YuktiThareja as the female lead, the film is directed by Jinesh Nani, who promises a slick and racy entertainer packed with mass action and commercial elements. With promotions gaining solid momentum, K-Ramp is gearing up for a grand Diwali release on October 18. The film is expected to entertain mass audiences and youth alike, thanks to its stylish presentation and impactful dialogues.