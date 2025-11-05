Live
- India exports 20 tonnes of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea
- Radiohead is back on stage after seven-year hiatus
- Trinamool may move motion against SIR in West Bengal Assembly's Winter Session
- Sydney Sweeney feels her ‘security blanket’ has gone after major hair transformation
- 2025 could be deadliest year in decade for Pakistan: Security report
- Pant returns, Akash Deep included in India’s squad for Tests against South Africa
- Antimicrobial peptides can curb Salmonella, E. coli and help combat AMR: Study
- Land acquisition for Parandur airport in Chennai speeds up, Rs 400 crore paid to landowners
- India AI Governance guidelines to ensure safe, inclusive tech adoption unveiled
- Khalid Jamil names probables for Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh; Chhetri misses out
'Kaal Trighori' Trailer Out: Netizens Praises the film for its Sound Design and Cinematography
Headlined by Arbaaz Khan, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastava in key roles.
The trailer of Arbaaz Khan's Kaal Trighori is out and here's what the X review (formerly twitter) says. Now, this Nitin Vaidya directorial has managed to impress the netizens with its outstanding sound effects, the BGM and cinematography. Headlined by Arbaaz Khan, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastava in key roles.
Moreover, X users are convinced that this might be a career-defining role for the actor.
While some compared the film's sound design with Hollywood, many felt that Bollywood is finally getting its soul back when it comes to the horror genre. Let's take a look at what netizens feel about Arbaaz Khan's upcoming outing:
https://x.com/gautamhere_/status/1986014627508195757
https://x.com/ranidavi25604/status/1986015719042306445
https://x.com/am1rinnn/status/1986015706845249770
https://x.com/Timelinscroller/status/1986018095513976888
The trailer opens with suspenseful music and a disclaimer that says, “100 saal ke intezaar ke baad... teen raatein phir se laut aayi hain.”
Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse in pivotal roles. Backed by Navin Productions LLP, and distributed by PEN Marudhar, the film is produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghatalia, and Mansukh Talsaniya, with Rahul Vaidya serving as Executive Producer.
Gear up as the fear returns after 100 years, and the makers invite the audience to experience this chilling Indian supernatural thriller in theaters on November 14, 2025.