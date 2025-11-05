'Kaal Trighori' Trailer Out: Netizens Praises the film for its Sound Design and Cinematography

The trailer of Arbaaz Khan's Kaal Trighori is out and here's what the X review (formerly twitter) says. Now, this Nitin Vaidya directorial has managed to impress the netizens with its outstanding sound effects, the BGM and cinematography. Headlined by Arbaaz Khan, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Rituparna Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastava in key roles.

Moreover, X users are convinced that this might be a career-defining role for the actor.

While some compared the film's sound design with Hollywood, many felt that Bollywood is finally getting its soul back when it comes to the horror genre. Let's take a look at what netizens feel about Arbaaz Khan's upcoming outing:

https://x.com/gautamhere_/status/1986014627508195757

https://x.com/ranidavi25604/status/1986015719042306445

https://x.com/am1rinnn/status/1986015706845249770

https://x.com/Timelinscroller/status/1986018095513976888

The trailer opens with suspenseful music and a disclaimer that says, “100 saal ke intezaar ke baad... teen raatein phir se laut aayi hain.”

Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse in pivotal roles. Backed by Navin Productions LLP, and distributed by PEN Marudhar, the film is produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghatalia, and Mansukh Talsaniya, with Rahul Vaidya serving as Executive Producer.

Gear up as the fear returns after 100 years, and the makers invite the audience to experience this chilling Indian supernatural thriller in theaters on November 14, 2025.