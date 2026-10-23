Kabir Bedi floored by Mysore Dussehra Parade; calls the experience an "incredible" one!

Bangalore: Actor Kabir Bedi, who recently witnessed the spectacular Mysore Dussehra Parade, has called the experience of participating in it as "incredible".

Taking to his social media timelines, the actor posted a video clip of himself on the tableau of the Kannada film Koragajja at the world famous Mysore Dussehra Parade and wrote, "Privileged to be invited to the famous Mysore Dussehra Parade to promote my forthcoming Kannada film KORAGAJJA."

He went on to observe, "An incredible experience to see lakhs of people lining the roads in honour of Goddess Chamundeshwari, a form of Durga, a ritual started over 400 years ago by the Wodeyar dynasty, revered even today as Mysuru’s historic rulers."

"Bhavya, my co-star, and Meenakshi Sheshadiri, were with me on the KORAGAJJA tableau, as well as Producer Trivikram Sapalya and Director Sudheer Attavar, and my lovely wife Parveen," he added.

For the unaware, Koragajja is an upcoming period action drama entertainer that features Kabir Bedi, Bhavya, Shruthi Krishna, Ganesh Acharya, Sandip Soparrkar, Shubha Poonja, Sardar Sathya and Naveen Padil among others.

The film, which has been produced by Trivikrama Sapalya under the banner of Thrivikrama Cinemas, has been directed by Sahitya Academy award winner Sudheer Attavar, who has also researched and penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Sudheer Attavar himself. He has also designed the costumes and handled the art direction department.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, has music by popular Malayalam music director Gopi Sundar. VFX for the film has been carried out by Lavan and Kushan while dances have been choreographed by Sandip Soparrkar.

The Kannada film, which is to be released in six languages, is a story that is set during a period that is around 800 years ago. Unconfirmed reports claim the film is about how a tribal youth attained divinity and became Koragajja.



