Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran And Shaji Kailas Apologise For The Controversial Dialogue On Differently-Abled Kids…

It is all known that The State Commission for Persons with Disabilities issued a notice to Kaduva movie director Shaji Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen basing the complaint filed by 'Parivaar' (an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities).

Going with the details of the scene in the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen saying that differently-abled children are born with such conditions as a result of their parents sins. So, now the director and the actor dropped their apology note and accepted their mistake…



Director Shaji dropped a long note on his Facebook page and apologised and accepted their mistake…

The note reads, "Sincere apologies for the reference in the film 'Tiger' that I directed in a way that hurts parents of children with disabilities. That conversation piece is a handful. The only thing to request is to find it as a human nature mistake and forgive. The truth is that when writing such a dialogue, neither me nor the screenwriter Jinu nor the protagonist Prithviraj, while preparing that scene. The only intention behind it was to convince him and the audience how cruel the villain's actions were.

We have been hearing for a long time that our next generation will suffer the consequences of what we do. (Remember the Bible verse 'the fathers ate grapes, their children's teeth turned sour') People repeat it when talking about their children's karma. Those words which were human nature were also originated from Prithviraj's character in this movie. I beg the ordinary man to see it as merely words spoken by a moment of emotional outrage and without remembering the truth or its emotional consequences. It never means that children with disabilities suffer the consequences of their parents actions.

Not even in our distant thoughts. I am also a father who loves his children. Even when they fall a little it still hurts me. Then I can understand the mentality of parents of children with disabilities without anyone saying anything. Had to see notes from parents showing that the words in 'Kaduva' hurt. Understand that your children are the most precious in the world and that you live for them.... Apologies.... Apologize once again knowing that these words won't solve the mental distress you have caused…".

Even the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also apologised through his Twitter page sharing the director's long note… Take a look!

Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fl5zweAUIe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 10, 2022

Going with the details of the Kaduva movie, it had an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon. Being an action thriller, it was released on 7th July, 2022 and received backlash for the dialogue!