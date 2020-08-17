Kajal Aggarwal Is Taken, Mumbai Businessman Sweeps Actress Off Her Feet?

South actress Kajal Aggarwal is one actress who often grabs headlines either for her movies or her marriage rumours. But she is one unfazed person who chooses to keep mum and not react to all that is written about her.

We all know that Kajal is one of the most talented actors who has worked with all the top stars in the South Indian film industry. From Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan to Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, Kajal has acted with all the top stars. Yet, in the present day and age when most actors have jumped into the social media bandwagon, Kajal is one person who has remained inactive. If you have a look at her Twitter where most actors are super activem you hardly see any activity by the actress. But yes, Kajal never misses any person's birthday. She wishes all her industry colleagues on their birthdays. So we can infer that the Tollywood actress uses social media strictly for professional purposes.

Kajal Aggarwal (Pic courtesy: Kajal Instagram)

So what happens in her personal life, remains under wraps. Now, filmnagar circles are abuzz with gossip that the actress has secretly got engaged with one Gowtham, who is from Mumbai. It was reported earlier that the hunt for a match for this actress was on by her family.



Now, we hear that Kajal Agarwal got engaged at her residence and it was a silent affair. Even film personalities were uninvited and the engagement is said to have been conducted as a low key affair. Only close associates of the Star were invited for the function and Bellamkonda Srinivas was one of them, we hear.

Interestingly, Kajal's name was linked to Bellakonda Srinivas some time back. Currently, Kajal is busy with two mega projects, one with Kamal Haasan in the movie "Indian 2" and the other in the movie "Saga" which is a Bollywood project.

Now, the big question is when do we get to see Kajal's engagement ring?



