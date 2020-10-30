Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her mehndi ceremony

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, we can see the actress showing off mehndi on her hands.

"Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu with whom she will get married on October 30 in Mumbai. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle. On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey.

I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.