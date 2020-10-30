X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her mehndi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal
x

Actress Kajal Aggarwal 

Highlights

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, we can see the actress showing off mehndi on her hands

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared a stunning picture from her pre-wedding festivities. In the picture, we can see the actress showing off mehndi on her hands.

"Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a witty pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu with whom she will get married on October 30 in Mumbai. Kajal chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle. On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey.

I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X