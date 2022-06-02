Kamal Hassan's Vikram Dominance on Akshay Kumar's Pruthvi Raj and Adavi Sesh's Major

This Friday is going to be the toughest one for movie lovers. Kamal Hassan's Vikram, Akshay Kumar's Pruthvi Raj, and Adavi Sesh's Major will hit the silver screens this Friday. However, each film belongs to a different genre. Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram is an action thriller, Akshay Kumar's Pruthvi Raj is a periodic drama, and Adavi Sesh's Major is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Out of these three, there are huge expectations for Kamal Hassan's Vikram movie, in which Vijay Sethupati, Fahad Faasil, and Suriya have played key roles.

The reason for heavy expectations on the Vikram movie is due to Kamal Hassan's action, Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction, and the cameo of Tamil star hero Suriya. After the success of Vishwaroopam, Kamal Hassan acted in a few films that did not reach the audience's expectations. Now, the expectations for Vikram are huge because of various factors. Even the trade pandits have huge expectations of this upcoming Pan Indian film. They predict a whopping Rs 25 crore opening for the movie in Tamil Nadu alone. Let's wait and see how Pruthvi Raj and Major face the tough competition from Vikram.