Kangana Ranaut Gifts Luxurious Apartments To Her Sister Rangoli Chandel And Cousins In Chandigarh

There is no doubt in saying that Kangana Ranaut has turned into an ace female-centric actress in Bollywood. She is all busy with a couple of most-anticipated movies like 'Thalaivi' and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'. As she is an ace actress it is well known that, she is also earning good. It is also known that Kangana loves her family to the core and leaves no chance in showering her love on them. Off late, Kangana has decided to gift luxurious apartments to her sister and cousins. All these apartments are being built in Chandigarh. The 'Queen' actress spent a whopping amount of Rs 4 Crore to buy the 4 lavish properties for her siblings.

According to the source close to Kangana, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh. The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."

The source also doled out that, Kangana is all set to fulfill the dream of her siblings having their own house in the city. "Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings."

Coming to Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' movie… Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Off late, Kangana also announced her next movie and it is the sequel to her 'Manikarnika' movie. Going with the title, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'. Unlike the biopic of the Queen of Jhansi, this movie will showcase the story of the real life women heroes.