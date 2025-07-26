Kangana Ranaut hails government’s OTT ban to protect culture and youth

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has voiced strong support for the Centre's recent crackdown on OTT platforms accused of streaming sexually explicit content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to 25 such platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, and others like Big Shots App, Boomex, Kangan App, and Mojflix.

Kangana, known for her outspoken views, lauded the move as necessary to safeguard Indian cultural values and the well-being of future generations. “In order to preserve the overall culture of our country and the future path of our youngsters, and so that our society does not collapse completely, this step was much awaited and is now much appreciated,” she said. “The action taken against these apps, especially the illegal ones, is highly appreciated.”

The blocked platforms were reportedly in violation of multiple Indian laws, including Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000; Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The government has also requested the Department of Telecommunications to ensure swift compliance by the ISPs in disabling these platforms. This decision follows a petition filed in the Supreme Court earlier this year seeking a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms. While the Supreme Court stated that it was not within its domain to act, it emphasized the need for executive intervention—prompting the present move.

Ranaut's endorsement adds weight to the cultural debate surrounding digital content regulation in India.