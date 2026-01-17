Kangana Ranaut recalls ‘miserable’ 2016 amid legal dispute with Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has reflected on what she describes as one of the most difficult phases of her life, revisiting the turmoil of 2016 when she was embroiled in a highly publicised legal dispute with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana questioned why events from 2016 continue to resurface and trend on social media, despite the passage of nearly a decade. She noted that the year marked a significant high point in her career, coming on the back of consecutive box-office successes such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which established her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry at the time.

Sharing a series of throwback photographs, Kangana wrote that 2016 represented the inevitable rise of her career trajectory following those blockbusters. However, she said that the professional success was soon overshadowed by personal and legal turmoil.

According to the actress, the situation took a drastic turn in January 2016 when she received a controversial legal notice from a colleague, an incident that she claims shook the film industry and divided it into “insiders and outsiders”. She said that what should have been a period of celebration instead became a time of intense stress and hostility.

Kangana stated that success began to feel “poisonous” as the controversy escalated, leading to further legal battles and polarised opinions within the industry. The dispute gained momentum after she referred to Hrithik Roshan as a “silly ex” during an interview, triggering a series of legal notices, leaked private emails and counter-allegations, including claims of impersonation.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of that period, Kangana said that if she had known then that the controversies would lose relevance over time, she would not have suffered as much. She remarked that, with the benefit of hindsight, the drama of 2016 no longer holds any significance in her present life.

In her post, the actress expressed relief at having moved on from that phase, adding that she is now happier, more relaxed and able to laugh freely. She concluded by thanking fate that those turbulent days are behind her, noting that time has diminished the impact of what once felt overwhelming.