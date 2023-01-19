Kantara to air on TV: Rishab Shetty's film to have its television premiere on this date

Rishab Shetty's film "Kantara" was a major success in 2022, both in Kannada and in other languages it was dubbed into, such as Hindi. After its theatrical release, it also performed well on OTT platforms. The Telugu dubbed version of the film will have its world television premiere on Star Maa channel on January 22 at 6 PM. The film broke records in Indian cinema, earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office and becoming the second highest grosser in Kannada cinema, behind only "KGF: Chapter 2".

The film features Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda in the lead roles, and its music was composed by Anjaneesh Loknath, and its cinematography was handled by Arvind S. Kashyap.

The film's plot revolves around folk performance traditions, animistic beliefs, generational memory, and concerns about land rights. The film was also part of the contention list of Oscars 2023, nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor categories. Its director Rishab Shetty has a history of box office hits in Kannada language and is reportedly working on a sequel of Kantara. Kannada cinema is gaining more mainstream attention, with films like Kantara, 777 Charlie, and KGF: Chapter 2 helping to drive this trend.

