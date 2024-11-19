Karan Arjun Re-release: Director Rakesh Roshan Reflects on 30 Years of the Classic

Director Rakesh Roshan recently spoke about the re-release of his 1995 blockbuster 'Karan Arjun, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The film is set to return to theaters on November 22.

Casting Rakhee Gulzar

Rakesh shared how he cast Rakhee Gulzar for the role of the mother.

"I had worked with Rakhee ji before, so I went to her with the story. After I finished, she asked if I was just seeking her opinion or planning to cast her. Without hesitation, she said yes," Rakesh recalled.

He also talked about Rakhee's powerful performance in the emotional "Mere bete aaenge" scene.

"She said those lines with such conviction, it set the tone for the entire film. The emotion in her eyes made people believe in the story. That moment made the audience feel that Karan and Arjun would really return."

Amrish Puri's Role

Rakesh also shared an anecdote about Amrish Puri, who played the villain in the film.

"Amrish ji and I were close friends. When I approached him for the role, he asked, ‘Do you think Karan Arjun will return?’ I jokingly told him, ‘The more brutally you kill them, the more fiercely they’ll come back to kill you!’"

The Story of Karan Arjun

Rakesh explained why *Karan Arjun* was different from other reincarnation films. "Most films about reincarnation focus on love stories.

Karan Arjun was about the bond between a mother and her two sons. It showed reincarnation in a new light, focused on family and relationships."

He also shared his filmmaking style: "I don’t make changes on set. Once the script is ready, I stick to it. I work on the script for two years before shooting. I stay focused on the work and don’t engage in casual conversations with actors on set."

Karan Arjun Re-release

Karan Arjun will be re-released in theaters on November 22 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Fans will get a chance to experience this classic film on the big screen again.



