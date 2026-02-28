Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

Mumbai: Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has expressed gratitude and excitement as he prepared to take the stage in New Delhi, saying that “too many dreams” were coming true at once.

Popularly known as “Geetan Di Machine”, Aujla shared a series of glimpses from his rehearsals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Saturday. Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer posted visuals from the venue and reflected on a significant moment in his career.

“My dream project comes out tomorrow also @zyroindia… Too many dreams coming to life,” he wrote, hinting at multiple milestones unfolding simultaneously.

The announcement came months after the artiste unveiled his new world tour in October last year, in support of his third studio album, ‘P-Pop Culture’. The project, released on August 22, marked a notable phase in his musical journey. The album, created in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, blended Punjabi pop with global pop influences. Aujla coined the term “P-Pop” — short for Punjabi pop — to describe the distinctive fusion.

The ongoing tour has expanded significantly, with new stops added in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana. It now spans 12 cities across India and includes debut stadium performances, underscoring his growing popularity and mass appeal.

Born Jaskaran Singh Aujla and currently based in Canada, the singer is primarily associated with Punjabi music. Over the years, he has delivered several chart-topping tracks, many of which featured on the UK Asian Chart published by the Official Charts Company. Seven of his songs have also appeared on the Global YouTube music chart.

His debut album, ‘Bacthafucup’, peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and reached 34th position on the New Zealand Albums chart, signalling his international presence.

Aujla began his career as a songwriter, penning “Range” for Jassi Gill’s album ‘Replay’. He went on to write for artistes such as Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat before stepping into the spotlight as a lead performer. In 2016, he released his debut single “Property of Punjab” and gradually gained attention through collaborations and guest appearances.

He rose to prominence with tracks including “Yaarian Ch Fikk”, “Unity”, “Alcohol 2” and “Lafaafe”. In 2018, he achieved mainstream recognition with “Don’t Worry”, which became his first song to enter the UK Asian Chart.

In 2020, singles such as “Jhanjar”, “Red Eyes” and “Kya Baat Aa” entered the top 10 of the same chart, while “So Far” secured a place in the top five, cementing his status as one of the leading voices in contemporary Punjabi music.