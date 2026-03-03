Karan Aujla pays auto drivers’ traffic fines in Mumbai, video goes viral

Mumbai: Punjabi music artist Karan Aujla has won widespread praise after a video of him helping auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai went viral on social media. The incident occurred while Aujla was travelling through the city ahead of his upcoming concert as part of the P-Pop Culture India Tour.

In the clip, the singer is seen inside an auto-rickshaw that was stopped by traffic police after officers discovered the driver had a substantial unpaid fine. On learning the amount of the pending penalty reportedly around Rs 17,000 — Aujla asked his team to settle it on the spot, effectively clearing the driver’s dues.

Following this, another auto driver approached the singer seeking help with his own outstanding fines. Aujla then contributed an additional Rs 5,000 to assist him, a gesture that brought visible relief to the second driver.

Footage of the interactions quickly spread across social platforms, with fans and onlookers capturing the moment. Many praised Aujla’s actions as humble and generous, highlighting it as a compassionate act amid his hectic schedule.

The incident comes as Aujla continues his India tour, which has seen performances in major cities and attracted large crowds.