Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon And Kamal Haasan And A Few Other Stars Drop Their Positive Reviews On SRK's Pathaan…

Bollywood's ace actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan movie released today and is receiving positive reviews from all over the country. Especially audience are mesmerised with SRK's amazing screen presence as he was away from the big screens from 4 long years. Even the Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and South India's iconic actor Kamal Haasan also praised SRK and his team through social media…



Karan Johar

Along with sharing Pathaan's poster, he also wrote, "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Anil Kapoor

Raveena Tandon

Kamal Haasan

Hearing great reports about Pathan. Saket congratulates Pathan. Way to go brother @iamsrk — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 25, 2023

Going with the plot, John Abraham challenges the Indian army that he will destroy the country but here enters the country's most-trusted soldier Pathaan to protect the country from the hands of this deadly antagonist being India's RAW agent!

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie hit the theatres today i.e on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.