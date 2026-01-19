Karan Veer Mehra: Winning Bigg Boss 18 helped me rediscover my strength and voice

Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently in Vietnam for the final shooting schedule of his upcoming film Silaa, says the reality show victory marked a deeply personal turning point in his life rather than just a professional milestone.

Reflecting on the journey a year after lifting the trophy, Karan described the win as a moment of self-discovery. “A year ago, I walked out of the Bigg Boss 18 house with a trophy and a heart full of emotions. Winning Bigg Boss 18 wasn’t just about a title; it was about rediscovering my strength and voice,” he shared.

The actor added that returning to Vietnam to complete Silaa feels symbolic. “A year later, as I head to Vietnam to complete Silaa, I feel humbled by how far the journey has taken me. It truly feels like a full-circle moment,” he said.

The Vietnam schedule will conclude the filming of Silaa, in which Karan will be seen essaying the character of Zehraak. The film is being positioned as an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Looking back at the past year, Karan said the experience taught him valuable life lessons. “This past year taught me patience, gratitude and self-belief. There were silent struggles and small victories along the way. I carry immense respect for every experience that shaped me into who I am today,” he remarked.

In Silaa, Karan Veer Mehra will share screen space with Sadia Khateeb and Harshavardhan Rane. The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur and Captain Rahul Bali under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment and Innovations India. It has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Karan began his acting career in 2005 with the youth-based television show Remix, followed by Saath Rahega Always the same year. In 2007, he appeared in the soap opera Virrudh, playing the role of Vedant Raisinghania, a wealthy and carefree young man. He later gained prominence as aspiring director Karan Mehra in Pari Hoon Main opposite Rashami Desai.

His Bollywood debut came with the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Drona, followed by a role in Aagey Se Right. Karan received widespread recognition for portraying Naren Karmarkar in the long-running television series Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande.

In 2024, he further cemented his popularity by participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which he went on to win, adding another major achievement to his career.