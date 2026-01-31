Kareena Kapoor calls bestie Amrita Arora her ‘sunshine in the rain’ on her birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to shower love on her close friend Amrita Arora, fondly known as “Amolas”, as she celebrated her 45th birthday on Saturday.

Kareena shared a cheerful reel on Instagram featuring moments with Amrita, set to the evergreen Whitney Houston track I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me). The video reflected the duo’s long-standing friendship and easy camaraderie.

Along with the reel, Kareena penned a heartfelt note that read: “You are sunshine in the rain… love you so much… Happy birthday my Amolas @amuaroraofficial.” The post quickly caught attention, with fans and industry friends joining in to wish Amrita.

On the professional front, Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, an investigative crime thriller co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Meghna Gulzar-directed project completed filming in December last year.

Announcing the wrap, production house Junglee Pictures had shared a photograph of Kareena, Prithviraj and Meghna smiling for the camera. The caption read: “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026.”

Daayra is described as a gripping investigative crime thriller that delves into how a single diabolical act can spark equal and opposite reactions, deeply dividing opinions across society. Rather than providing easy answers, the film aims to provoke thought and raise challenging questions around crime and justice.

Set against a complex socio-legal backdrop, the film casts Prithviraj as a police inspector, while Kareena essays a fierce and enigmatic character, showcasing her dramatic range.

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora began her career as a video jockey before making her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She gained popularity with the action-comedy Awara Paagal Deewana and went on to appear in films such as Speed, Red: The Dark Side, Deha, Team: The Force and Kambakht Ishq, where she played a supporting role.