Kareena Kapoor Congratulates Sonam Kapoor on Birth of Second Baby Boy

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Sonam Kapoor following the arrival of the latter’s second baby boy.

Sonam Kapoor had taken to social media late on March 29 to share the joyful news with her fans and well-wishers. In a heartfelt note, she expressed immense gratitude and happiness as she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their newborn son. The actress wrote that their family had grown, adding that their hearts had expanded “in the most beautiful way” with the baby’s arrival. She also shared that their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was overjoyed to welcome his younger brother.

Describing the moment as a blessing, Sonam stated that the new addition had filled their home with happiness and grace. She concluded the message by expressing gratitude as the family embarked on a new chapter together as a family of four.

Reacting to the announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on the post, congratulating Sonam and Anand while expressing her love through heart emojis. Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and actress Huma Qureshi also conveyed their wishes through affectionate messages.

The announcement was accompanied by a creative illustration symbolising motherhood and nurturing, featuring a woman surrounded by elements of nature, animals and flowers, representing new life and growth.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. The actress shares a close bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom she starred in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.